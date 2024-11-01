Robert I. Kauffman Sells 9,103 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $99,404.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,024,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,862,724.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.4 %

HGTY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 99,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $12.35.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter worth $139,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

HGTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.