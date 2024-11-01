Contrasting Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Leafbuyer Technologies and Aeries Technology.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeries Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Aeries Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeries Technology has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Aeries Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.12 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Aeries Technology $72.85 million 1.00 $15.66 million N/A N/A

Aeries Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Aeries Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -17.68% N/A -69.45% Aeries Technology N/A -84.59% -3.89%

Summary

Aeries Technology beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

