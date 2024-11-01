1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 670,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

