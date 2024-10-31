TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 6.3% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $136.38 million and $20.41 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00036218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,142,893,155 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,495,136 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

