Zentry (ZENT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $101.94 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market cap of $101.94 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01732988 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $4,069,576.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

