Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,350 ($30.48) and last traded at GBX 2,344 ($30.40), with a volume of 4165380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,304 ($29.88).

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,218.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,052.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 996.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 54.26 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6,652.17%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

