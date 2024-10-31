InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.48 and last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 278047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,900.00%.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

