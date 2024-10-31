Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 83998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
