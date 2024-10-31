Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 83998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 52.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 124,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 335,915 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

