Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.