Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.5 days.

Fluidra Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $25.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

