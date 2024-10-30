Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:OGSP remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.
About Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF
