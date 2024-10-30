Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOB remained flat at $18.62 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

About Sotherly Hotels

Read More

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

