Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $560,821.04

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $43.26 million and approximately $560,821.04 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00466228 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $548,619.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

