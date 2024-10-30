Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.31-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COLM traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,773. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

