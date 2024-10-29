Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. 767,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,425,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $646.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Standard BioTools

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,730,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,801,238.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,117,508 shares of company stock worth $8,662,080 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 433.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Standard BioTools by 109.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Articles

