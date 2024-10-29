Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 734915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

