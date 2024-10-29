Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.3 days.

Tobu Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBURF remained flat at $18.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. Tobu Railway has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

Tobu Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.