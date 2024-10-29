Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cinemark Put Options (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,122 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average daily volume of 2,687 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $9,530,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cinemark by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $489,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,816. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

