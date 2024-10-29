MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 183,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 612,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. 3,372,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,737. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.