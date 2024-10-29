Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading 4.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 103,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 171,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $572.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.43 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 32.0% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 282,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

