Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.17. 31,074,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 53,698,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 5.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock worth $1,516,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.