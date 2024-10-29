Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $486.76 and last traded at $486.28. 419,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,172,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $17,408,530 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 19.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

