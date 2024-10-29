Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 1.0 %

TLSNY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,201. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.