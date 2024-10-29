American Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 55.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 991,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,364,000 after acquiring an additional 46,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.35. The stock had a trading volume of 736,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.64.

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

