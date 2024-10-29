Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 2,619,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,095,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

