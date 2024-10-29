Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $85.40 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,024,347,905 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,034,280,577.24669. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11955046 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $50,740,864.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

