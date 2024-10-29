GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,394 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.2 %

KO stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $283.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

