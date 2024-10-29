GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,394 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.2 %

KO stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $283.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

