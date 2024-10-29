Revance Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,392 put options on the company. This is an increase of 144% compared to the average daily volume of 981 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC stock remained flat at $5.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 584,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,038. The stock has a market cap of $618.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

