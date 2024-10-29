Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 578.0 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock remained flat at $86.45 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Sodexo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $6.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Sodexo’s previous dividend of $2.00. Sodexo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

