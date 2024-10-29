Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MEDXF stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

