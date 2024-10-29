Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MEDXF stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
