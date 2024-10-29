Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.5 million.

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 143,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,455. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $601.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

