Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Up 21.2% in October

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Toro worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Price Performance

NASDAQ:TORO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

