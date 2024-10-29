Aion (AION) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $694,153.17

Aion (AION) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. Aion has a market capitalization of $694,153.17 and $26.93 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00062141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006283 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,034.81 or 0.37931939 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

