Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
TSE BEI.UN traded down C$0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$75.31. 20,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,513. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.64 and a 12 month high of C$91.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
