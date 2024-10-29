Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE BEI.UN traded down C$0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$75.31. 20,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,513. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.64 and a 12 month high of C$91.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEI.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.38.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Stories

