Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.050-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Crane also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

Crane stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.21. 432,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

