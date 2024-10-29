StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 4.13.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

