StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 4.13.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fuel Tech
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.