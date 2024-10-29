DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the September 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KTF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 154,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,875. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

