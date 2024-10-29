StockNews.com Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Perrigo has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.57%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,095.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 23.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,117,000 after purchasing an additional 465,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.