Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY24 guidance at $1.55-$1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $97.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

