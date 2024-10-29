Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex comprises approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

