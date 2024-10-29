Short Interest in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Rises By 84.2%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAFG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.