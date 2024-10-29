Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $208.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $176.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $128.41 and a 1-year high of $187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.29.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.