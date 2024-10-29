Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BGI opened at $2.21 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.88.
Birks Group Company Profile
