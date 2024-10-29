Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAOI. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $645.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

