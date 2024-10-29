MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. 95,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $460.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.02.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Matthew J. Hayek acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,325. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hayek acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,325. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $235,000 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,197,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,901,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $584,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

See Also

