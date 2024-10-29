Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

NASDAQ USAT opened at $8.90 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.