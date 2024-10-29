Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
NASDAQ USAT opened at $8.90 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.60 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.
About Cantaloupe
