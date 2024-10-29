EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN) Stock Price Down 17.5% – Here’s Why

EPHS Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STNN – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
EPHS Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33.
EPHS Company Profile
EPHS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Emerald Plants Health Source Inc intends to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada. It intends to secure a commercial cultivation license identified as a license for access to cannabis for medical purposes regulation. The company is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EPHS
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for EPHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.