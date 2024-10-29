Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

BRO opened at $103.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $107.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

