Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CREG opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.65. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.00.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

