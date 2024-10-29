Request Price Reaches $0.0957 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Request has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $73.59 million and $844,174.10 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,998.80 or 1.00054666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00006937 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09080671 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $432,284.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

